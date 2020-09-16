Taylor Swift Rocks Casual Pants And Sparkling Top To 2020 ACM Awards

Taylor Swift is going country (again!) – and she’s doing it in some seriously fun and casual style!

Taylor, who kicked off her megastar career in country music before making a departure for pop, hit the 55th Annual ACM Awards on Wednesday and made a fun fashion statement, rocking a set of tan dungaree-style pants. Taylor teamed the casual paints with a sparkling, burgundy top and a set of strappy black heels.

She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail and let her bangs go natural. Taylor was on tap at the 55th annual ACM Awards to perform “Betty” from her latest album, “Folklore.”

Who else is excited to see Taylor back on the ACM stage!?

