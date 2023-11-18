Taylor Swift Says She’s ‘Shattered’ By Fan Who Died Just Before Eras Tour Show In Brazil

Taylor Swift is speaking out after a fan passed away at the first night of her Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In a handwritten note posted to her Instagram stories, The “Lover” singer expressed her sorrow.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young,” she said.

On Saturday morning, Time For Fun, one of the event organizers, revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado was at Estadio Nilton Santos for the show when she started not to feel well and was helped by first responders. The statement, which was written in Portuguese, continued to share that Ana was taken to Salagdo Filho Hospital where she later died. Her cause of death has not been released.

According to AP, Rio, and most of Brazil, has had record-breaking temperatures lately.

Taylor is expected to play two more shows in the seaside city this weekend and concluded her statement by admitting she feels an immense amount of grief for the young Swiftie.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends,” she penned. “This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”