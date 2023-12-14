Taylor Swift Shares Glimpse At 34th Birthday Celebrations With Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz & More

Taylor Swift is ringing in a new year of life with her friends by her side!

The “Mastermind” songstress turned 34 on Dec. 13, and she celebrated her special day with many of her closest pals in New York City.

The following day, Taylor shared a series of photos from her birthday bash. In one, she wrapped an arm around Blake Lively, while Zoë Kravitz held a tiered funfetti cake iced with the words “Birthday Girl of the Year” – a sweet nod to Taylor’s recent TIME Person of the Year honor.

Taylor was surrounded by many more friends, including Alana and Este Haim, Antoni Porowski and her childhood bestie Abigail Anderson Berard.

The pop star also posed for fun photos with Gigi Hadid and Sabrina Carpenter, and she stuck out her tongue for a playful pic with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

“Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday,” she captioned the shots.

WATCH: Taylor Swift Spends Birthday Eve Going Out With Selena Gomez, Miles Teller & More



One person notably missing from the photos was Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce. The NFL star remained in Kansas City for a mandatory chiefs practice on Wednesday, according to People.

However, the two may have gotten in some early birthday celebrations when the “Champagne Problems” singer visited Travis in Missouri this past weekend.

She watched his team face off against the Buffalo Bills, and afterward, the two attended a party at a local holiday-themed pop-up bar.