Taylor Swift Shuts Down Sexist Interview Question About Settling Down & Having Kids

Taylor Swift isn’t here for sexist interview questions.

During a recent interview with German outlet RTL, the “ME!” songstress, who turns 30 in December, refused to talk about her personal life when asked about her plans to settle down and have children with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

“I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30,” she candidly replied, according to the translation from a fan site. “So, I’m not going to answer that question now.”

WATCH: Taylor Swift Admits She Regrets Blasting Joe Jonas

Even though she shut down that question, Taylor did reflect on her upcoming milestone birthday.

“I hear other says that one in [their] thirties no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in [their] twenties,” the pop star said. “And I can join in the observation that we are in our twenties looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes.”

“And I definitely plan to try and fail [at] things in my thirties as well,” she continued. “But I expect that in our 30s, we feel a little better about who we are. The closer I get to it, the more I feel it happens.”

WATCH: Taylor Swift Slays 2019 Billboard Music Awards With Performance Of ‘ME!’

In March, Taylor also addressed turning 30 in an op-ed for Elle in which she shared the 30 lessons she has learned so far in life.

“Being sweet to everyone all the time can get you into a lot of trouble,” she wrote. “While it may be born from having been raised to be a polite young lady, this can contribute to some of your life’s worst regrets if someone takes advantage of this trait in you.”

She added, “Grow a backbone, trust your gut and know when to strike back. Be like a snake — only bite if someone steps on you.”

— Gabi Duncan