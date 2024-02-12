Ryan Reynolds Teases Blake Lively For Viral Super Bowl Appearance: ‘Has Anyone Seen My Wife?’

Ryan Reynolds may need to catch up on his Super Bowl news!

The “Deadpool” star poked fun at wife Blake Lively’s now-viral appearance at the big game on Feb. 11, where she joined pal Taylor Swift in Las Vegas to cheer on the singer’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his team to victory.

Though Ryan wasn’t present at Allegiant Stadium, viewers at home did catch a glimpse of him as his superhero alter ego thanks to the anticipated first teaser for “Deadpool and Wolverine.” The actor took to social media to celebrate the upcoming blockbuster and he couldn’t help but point out that Blake wasn’t by his side.



“Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also, has anyone seen my wife?” Ryan joked on Instagram.

As per usual, fans loved the newest dose of Reynolds-Lively family humor and many flocked to the comment section with zingers of their own.

While some posted memes and GIFs of Blake’s emotional reactions captured throughout the Super Bowl, there’s one in particular that would likely get Deadpool’s seal of approval.

“She was last seen mouthing ‘are you f-ing kidding me’ on national television,” one person joked.

Another, however, posed a valid question for Ryan.

“Why is she at the Super Bowl and you’re not?” they quipped alongside a laughing emoji.

It would have made sense for Ryan to make it to Sin City – after all, he and Blake previously hit up a Chiefs game with not only Taylor but also Wolverine himself, Ryan’s longtime pal Hugh Jackman.

It seems Ryan was happy to let this one be a girls’ night out, but another fan helped clear things up in case he was still confused.

“Your wife is at Usher’s concert where Taylor’s boyfriend is playing football,” they teased.