Taylor Swift Wears Santa Hat With Travis Kelce’s Number at Kansas City Chief’s Christmas Game

Taylor Swift is spending her Christmas cheering for Travis Kelce.

The pop singer appeared at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Monday as the team played against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Taylor wore a red and white Santa hat with the number 87 on it in a tribute to Travis and she was photographed cheering and chatting with Brittany Mahomes in her suite. She looked festive in a black fuzzy shearling jacket, red top and plaid skirt and wore her hair tied up in a black bow.



The “Karma” songstress arrived an hour before kickoff on a golf cart joined by Santa Claus and her parents, Scott and Andrea, who also joined her for the game.

Taylor Swift AND SANTA arrive at Arrowhead. @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/oXE8BW3SUG — Brandon Zenner (@KWCHBrandon) December 25, 2023

Travis walked into the stadium also in the holiday spirit wearing a Santa hat and a Chiefs black and white leather jacket. The NFL posted a video on Instagram of the moment, captioning the post with, “Santa Kelce”.

This isn’t Taylor’s dad first time cheering for her love. Last Sunday, as she watched his team the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots. Taylor’s dad Scott Swift, who is a longtime fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, was spotted sitting next to his famous daughter decked out in Chiefs gear.