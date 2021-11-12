Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ Short Film Stuns With Dylan O’Brien & Sadie Sink Bringing Song To Life

Taylor Swift is turning her past heartbreak into cinematic art with “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

The “Willow” songstress dropped the nearly 15-minute video (which she both wrote and directed) on Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours after she released her re-recording of her Grammy-nominated 2012 album “Red.”

The new LP included a 10-minute version of her fan-favorite ballad “All Too Well” as a vault track. Taylor used that extended cut as the soundtrack to her film, which features “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink and “Teen Wolf” alum Dylan O’Brien falling in love and then growing apart as the song’s turbulent central couple.

While the characters seem to be inspired by the Grammy winner and her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal (who Swifties have long surmised “All Too Well” is about), they were simply referenced in the credits as “Him” and “Her.”

The video starts with glimpses at Sadie and Dylan’s characters’ honeymoon period, showing them locking lips, enjoying piggyback rides and holding hands in the car on a romantic autumn trip to upstate New York.

Soon enough, those happy days are replaced with rough ones. In a nearly three-minute-long scene, the couple gets into a tense argument after a dinner party with Dylan’s character’s friends. When Sadie points out that Dylan wouldn’t hold her hand at the table, he invalidates her experience of the night, saying it’s “insane” of her to hold him “hostage” over something he doesn’t remember doing.

The film goes on to chronicle more fights, makeups and low moments, including a scene where Sadie celebrates her 21st birthday without Dylan showing up.

The video culminates 13 years in the future, with a red-headed Taylor appearing as an older version of Sadie’s character. She’s turned her memories of the tragic love story into a novel titled “All Too Well.” As she reads an excerpt aloud at a bookstore, Dylan can be seen looking on through the window, noticeably wearing the scarf that she left at his house more than a decade ago.

Ahead of the film’s release, Dylan raved to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans over having Taylor in the director’s chair.

“She’s extremely passionate and thoughtful and smart and intentional with everything she does. I mean, she’s a poet, you know. So much of the stage was set in her lyrics, in her writing,” he said.

Dylan added, “She’s really, really specific about everything she wants, and at the same time, so freeing to work with, too.”

Taylor also talked to Scott about the love her fans have for her – which was clear by the way they were shouting out the lyrics to “All Too Well” during her interview.

“It’s really got my heart is expanding. It’s insane. I love them so much,” she gushed. “That’s what all of this is about. I’m just so glad they’re having fun, because I just want them to have fun this week, because they filled my life with a lot of fun.”

