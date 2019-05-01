Taylor Swift’s Billboard Music Awards Performance Will Be ‘One Of The Biggest’ Award Show Openers Ever

Buckle up, Swifties! The “ME!” songstress has something incredible in store for her much-anticipated Billboard Music Awards performance.

An insider tells Access that Taylor Swift is kicking off the awards show with a massive musical number – one that could rank among the most magnificent in award show history.

“Taylor’s open is one of the biggest ever on an award show,” they revealed.

The source also shared that Taylor’s performance will be the very first thing on our TV screens – even before host Kelly Clarkson makes her introduction.

The “Delicate” singer and her duet partner, Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie, were busy rehearsing for their big Billboard Awards moment on Tuesday, which she documented on her Instagram Story.

Members of Tay’s crew also arrived in Las Vegas in their best “ME!” style, wearing the iconic pastel pantsuits featured in the music video.

The Billboard Music Awards will air at 8/7c on NBC.

