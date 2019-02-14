Tayshia Tells Colton Underwood Which Women Are On The ‘Bachelor’ For The ‘Wrong Reasons’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Colton Underwood is having a tough time figuring out which ladies are really here for his final rose!

In a sneak peek clip for Monday night’s new episode of “The Bachelor,” Tayshia doesn’t hold back her opinions when the former NFL player asks her about the other women’s readiness to be engaged.

“So, I have heard that some girls aren’t in this for possibly the right reasons,” Tayshia admitted to Colton. “Cassie and Caelynn are already talking about being the next ‘Bachelorette.’ They also said that they don’t think they’re ready to get engaged at the end of this.”

Wait! What?! But Cassie and Caelynn are seemingly Colton’s top contenders!

The clip cuts away to Colton bending over in an alley, saying, “Ohhhh f**k.”

Watch the exclusive sneak peek:

This is a monumental bombshell! We’ve seen Colton voice his concerns all season long about which ladies are really on the show to find love. Just last week, Colton begged the women to be honest with him about who really wants to be there. The episode ended with Kirpa and Tayshia starting to scheme behind Colton’s back.

“Let’s take this whole thing,” Tayisha whispered to Kirpa. And, based on this sneak peek, it looks like Tayisha is definitely trying to “take this whole thing.”

It looks like we just have to wait and see to find out who is really after Colton’s heart!

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

