'Teen Mom OG' Star Amber Portwood Says She Wants To Quit The Show: Find Out Why!

Amber Portwood, one of the original "Teen Mom" cast members, is ready to call it quits on her reboot appearance in "Teen Mom: OG."
Amber took to Twitter on Monday to express that she "can't" continue with the TV series any longer.
She then followed up with another tweet that said, "I have to quit this show."
Fans responded to the 28-year-old's message, and Amber took the opportunity to chime in with a lengthy explanation of her impending departure from the show.
"The heartache this show has put me through is too much to bear anymore. If I will not be shown then there's nothing more to do. My name will not get smeared anymore. I hope everyone is resting easy with the money they've made off the heartache and pain that I've endured," she wrote.
Amber tweeted just a few hours before the new episode of "Teen Mom OG" aired on Monday, Nov 5. In the episode, she and her first ex-fiancé's wife, Kristina Anderson, discussed their similar experiences with miscarriages. Amber suffered a miscarriage with her second ex-fiancé, Matt Baier, despite having her tubes tied. She showed sympathy for Kristina in another tweet referring to their intense conversation.
The MTV OG welcomed her son James with current boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, back in May. She also shares her 9-year-old daughter Leah with first ex-fiancé, Gary Shirley.