'Teen Mom OG' Star Amber Portwood Says She Wants To Quit The Show: Find Out Why!

"The heartache this show has put me through is too much to bear anymore. If I will not be shown then there's nothing more to do. My name will not get smeared anymore. I hope everyone is resting easy with the money they've made off the heartache and pain that I've endured," she wrote.

Amber tweeted just a few hours before the new episode of "Teen Mom OG" aired on Monday, Nov 5. In the episode, she and her first ex-fiancé's wife, Kristina Anderson, discussed their similar experiences with miscarriages. Amber suffered a miscarriage with her second ex-fiancé, Matt Baier, despite having her tubes tied. She showed sympathy for Kristina in another tweet referring to their intense conversation.