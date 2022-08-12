‘Teen Mom’ Star Tyler Baltierra Shares Photos Of 24 Pound Weight Loss: ‘I’m Pretty Happy’

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra is showing off his recent weight loss.

The 30-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a before and after image of his 24 pound weight loss over the past five months.

“OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut & I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining! Top Pic: end of MARCH (203lbs at the end of my bulk) Bottom Pic: NOW (179lbs at the end of my cut) I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I’m done bulking again,” the caption reads in part.

The update comes ahead of the premiere of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

The series features Tyler and his wife Catelynn as well as longtime cast members including Amber Portwood, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer and Maci Bookout.

Past cast member Jenelle Evans even makes an appearance in the show’s trailer.

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” premieres on Sept. 6 at 8pm on MTV.