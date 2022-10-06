Telenovela Star Pablo Lyle Convicted of Manslaughter in Miami Road-Rage Incident

Pablo Lyle has been found guilty of manslaughter following a road-rage incident that killed a man in Miami in 2019.

The telenovela star reportedly got into an altercation with 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández and punched him, which ultimately led to his death.

Lyle was convicted of manslaughter on Tuesday and could face a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

“Today’s jury verdict finding Pablo Lyle guilty of the manslaughter death of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández shows the outrageous destructiveness of “Road Rage” incidents,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “Two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and on streets across the country.”

The “Mi adorable maldición” actor’s pre-sentencing trial is scheduled for Oct. 26.

“I am very proud of the efforts and hard work by Assistant State Attorneys Shawn Abuhoff and Gabriela Alfaro that has brought a measure of justice to Mr. Hernandez’ surviving family,” Attorney Fernandez Rundle concluded.