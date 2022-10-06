Telenovela Star Pablo Lyle Convicted of Manslaughter in Miami Road-Rage Incident

Pablo Lyle has been found guilty of manslaughter following a road-rage incident that killed a man in Miami in 2019.

The telenovela star reportedly got into an altercation with 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández and punched him, which ultimately led to his death.

Lyle was convicted of manslaughter on Tuesday and could face a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Pablo Lyle listens to Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez during jury selection at the Miami-Dade Criminal Court on Sept. 21, 2022, in Miami. Lyle was convicted Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, of manslaughter after a road-rage incident. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

“Today’s jury verdict finding Pablo Lyle guilty of the manslaughter death of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández shows the outrageous destructiveness of “Road Rage” incidents,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “Two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and on streets across the country.”

The “Mi adorable maldición” actor’s pre-sentencing trial is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Pablo Lyle, left, sits along with his attorneys during pre-trial motions in Miami-Dade Criminal Court on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Miami, Florida. Lyle is accused of killing 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez during a road rage incident in 2019. (Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

“I am very proud of the efforts and hard work by Assistant State Attorneys Shawn Abuhoff and Gabriela Alfaro that has brought a measure of justice to Mr. Hernandez’ surviving family,” Attorney Fernandez Rundle concluded.

Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

'The Crown' Expected To 'Stop Filming' Season 6

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.