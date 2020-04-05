Teresa Giudice Shares Emotional Tributes To Her Late Father

Gone, but never forgotten.

Teresa Giudice is honoring the life of her father Giacinto Gorga, who passed away on Friday at the age of 76, with heartfelt tributes on social media.

“This is the first night in my life I’ve gone to bed without knowing my papa would be there for me in the morning,” the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared on Instagram alongside a photo of her father.

Adding, “My heart has broken into a million pieces but I know you’re finding mommy right now….I love you both so much.”

In another emotional post, the reality star raised a glass and saluted the grandfather to her four daughters.

“Yesterday with the rain the skies cried with me for you leaving…today you made the sun shine to let me know you arrived & found mommy,” Teresa captioned an image of her daughters smiling alongside their grandpa.

“I know how you loved your Blue so today I raise a glass to you! Salute to you PaPa.”

The heartfelt messages comes just a day after the Bravo personality revealed the heartbreaking news in a series of posts shared to social media on Friday. Giacinto’s death comes three years after his wife, Antonia Gorga, died at age 66 following a battle with pneumonia.

“My father, my protector, my hero. God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I,” Teresa captioned a video that featured a montage of photos.

“I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore & my travel buddy. You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life.”

Teresa’s younger brother, Joe Gorga, also expressed his heartache over losing his beloved father on Instagram, writing, “I can’t believe he is gone💔 The world lost an amazing man human being today. He was exactly what a true father and husband should be.”

“I will miss you more than you know, But go find your wife because I know that’s all you want and all you’ve ever talked about for the past 3 years,” he added. “You will be missed every single day. You had energy that lit up a room and everyone fell in love with you🙏🏼 You were truly one of a kind. I’m so happy you’re in no more pain. Rest In Peace Finally🙏🏼 4-3-20 🇮🇹.”