Teresa Giudice Shows Off Diamond Engagement Ring While On Date With Fiancé Louie Ruelas

Teresa Giudice was all smiles during date night with her new fiancé Louie Ruelas.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star showed off her diamond engagement ring as the newly engaged couple were spotted on Wednesday night arriving at Caroline Comedy Club in New York City.

They posed for photos and even shared a kiss outside the venue, they were there to support her brother Joe Gorga’s comedy show.

She was joined by other couples from the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” including Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and husband Joe Benigno, Jackie Goldschneider and husband Evan, along with Jennifer Aydin.

Louie romantically proposed to the 49-year-old reality star last week in Greece surrounded by candles, rose petals along with a large lit-up sign that read, “Marry Me.” There were also sparklers, a violinist and fireworks.

The couple shared romantic snaps on Instagram ahead of the proposal and seemed to be enjoying their vacation together.

Teresa and Louie met on the Jersey Shore in July 2020 but didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until December of 2020.

Teresa was previously married to Joe Giudice for 20 years, the couple announced their separation in 2019 and finalized their divorce in 2020. The couple are parents to four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.



