Teresa Giudice Weighs In On Ex Joe Giudice Buying Presents For His ‘Angels’ A Day After Split Announcement

Despite his split with Teresa, Joe Giudice seems to be in the holiday spirit! The 47-year-old posted a video to his Instagram account showing him purchasing gifts for his “angel” daughters, panning around the shopping center before showing off his bounty: Fendi shopping bags.

“It’s been a while since I baught (sic) my angels a Christmas gift,” Joe captioned the video. Joe and Teresa Giudice share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Teresa commented on the Christmas post—less than a day after the couple announced they had split following 20 years of marriage.

“What about Mommy for helping… Your (sic) welcome Daddy,” Teresa commented on the post. It seems the two are remaining friendly despite the announcement!

Teresa and Joe had been living apart for nearly four years after Joe served 41 months in prison for crimes related to mail, wire and bank fraud; Teresa served a little over 11 months for the same crimes. Upon Joe’s release earlier this year, the former “Real Housewives Of New Jersey” star had to return to his home country of Italy to await a deportation hearing.

According to People, the decision to split came when Teresa and her daughters visited Joe in Italy in early November. “They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly,” a source told People. “Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father. She is happy for Joe.”

Apparently, Joe will be able to give his daughters their Fendi gifts in person. The four Giudice daughters will spend the holidays in Italy with Joe, while Teresa will stay home in New Jersey with her father, according to People.