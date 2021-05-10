The 2022 Golden Globes Get Cancelled By NBC As Backlash Continues To Grow

The 2022 Golden Globes have been cancelled.

NBC announced on Monday that they will not be airing the awards show next year following criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and their subsequent plan to increase diversity.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement provided to Access Hollywood. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The HFPA has been under fire in recent months—in February, the LA Times exposed a series of ethical lapses by the organization, including the revelation that there were no Black members of the 87-person organization.

After the HFPA approved a new plan on Friday including measures to increase members of color and place restrictions on gifts members could receive. However, some major Hollywood players were dissatisfied with the plan. Warner Media, Netflix, Amazon and HBO all publicly condemned the organization and didn’t believe that their progress was meaningful.

Scarlett Johansson also spoke out against the HFPA, saying in a statement, “As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows. In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences.”

“The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition, and the industry followed suit,” she continued. “Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to the HFPA for comment.

-By Katcy Stephan

