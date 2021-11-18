‘The Bachelor’ Alum Hannah Ann Sluss Seemingly Reacts To Hannah Brown & Peter Weber Hookup Claims

Some drama is going down in Bachelor Nation!

Hannah Ann Sluss is seemingly reacting to recent news that Hannah Brown and Peter Weber hooked up while his season of “The Bachelor” was airing.

The 25-year-old former reality star appeared to respond to the drama on TikTok on Wednesday.

“When the tea officially spills,” she wrote on her video while she applies lip gloss and lip-syncs, “that was embarrassing, I really hope you’re embarrassed, wow.”

Adding the caption, “always trust your instincts ladies.”

Hannah Ann got engaged to Peter at the end of his season, but they broke up as it began airing in January 2020. Peter was the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

The bombshell hookup was revealed in “The Dancing with the Stars” champ’s upcoming memoir “God Bless This Mess. ” In the book, the 27-year-old revealed she allegedly secretly hooked up with the 30-year-old pilot when they both attended the engagement party for Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin.

“He was like, ‘I have so much to tell you,'” Hannah B. wrote, saying that they ended up in bed together. “It just sucked. And then, I found out he had another girl on his mind. It was all so bizarre.”

Peter seemed to confirm Hannah Brown’s story on Thursday’s episode of his podcast, “Bachelors in the City.”

“I guess our little secret’s out there, ” he said.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!