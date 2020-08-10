‘The Bachelor’ Season 21 Winner Vanessa Grimaldi Engaged To Josh Wolfe

Congratulations to Vanessa Grimaldi! The 32-year-old, who won season 21 of “The Bachelor,” is engaged to her boyfriend Josh Wolfe. The reality star shared the happy news with her followers on Instagram.

“August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!! @jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!!” Vanessa captioned a series of photos of the moment her hubby popped the question.

The special education teacher and her boyfriend confirmed their relationship in January 2019 with a sweet selfie on Instagram.

Vanessa skyrocketed to fame when she accepted Nick Viall’s final rose on “The Bachelor” in 2017 before calling it quits months later. But it seems like everything worked out the way it was meant to!

“I feel at home whenever I am with Josh. His love and affection for his family is something I’ve always admired about him and what I’ve always looked for in a partner,” Vanessa told PEOPLE. “I love how much he values family and that he loves spending quality time all together.”

The couple plans on having a small engagement party to celebrate with close friends and family in Montreal, they told the outlet.

Congratulations, Vanessa and Josh!