‘The Bachelor’ Stars Sean Lowe And Catherine Giudici Welcome Third Child: ‘We Had A Baby Girl!’

Christmas came early for the Lowe family!

The “Bachelor” alums Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Mia, on Dec. 23. The couple announced the exciting news on Instagram with sweet photos of the newborn.

“I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her,” Sean gushed. “Mia is healthy, Mama is doing great, and God is so good!”

The proud papa continued to celebrate on Twitter, adding, “We had a baby girl! Meet Mia Mejia Lowe (Mejia is Catherine’s family name). She’s perfect.” Catherine also shared a precious snap with her mini-me, writing, “Mama, Mia.”

The parents also have two sons named Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 19 months. But this is the first daughter for the couple, who met, fell in love and got engaged during Season 17 of the ABC reality series. They later tied the knot in a televised wedding in January 2014.

WATCH: Former ‘Bachelor’ Sean Lowe And Catherine Giudici Expecting Baby No. 3

The lovebirds revealed the news of their third pregnancy to PEOPLE in June 2019, admitting that it was a “complete surprise.” Catherine explained, “Isaiah was 11 months old when we found out. It was a little overwhelming to think about, but we wanted a big family. This is just the way it was supposed to happen. So, we’re excited.”

“Obviously, it’s going to be overwhelming and exhausting but they get to be best friends forever,” she added. “We get to have these children who are going to be so close in age and get to grow up and have all these memories. Yeah, it’ll be hard for us but it’s just a chapter. It’s so fleeting.”

— Gabi Duncan