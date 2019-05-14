‘The Bachelorette’: All The Best Memes On The Internet From Last Night

WATCH: ‘Bachelorette’: Hannah B. Says She’s ‘Not Playing’ With Her Journey To Love

“The Bachelorette” is back, which means memes on memes flooding our feeds!

On Monday night, things kicked off at the Bachelor mansion for Hannah “Beast,” and she met all the men that will be competing for her heart.

We met pilots, farmers, and even box salesmen – and the Internet got creative with the after-show content.

For your viewing pleasure, check out some of the best memes of the night!

Pretty much sums up the whole evening.

The first episode of the bachelorette spoilers but with no context.

#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/aU5LPrgCxH — Stella Nicole (@StellaNicole_7) May 14, 2019

People were seriously crushing on farmer, Matt Donald!

Me rolling up to Matt Donald’s house #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/t9t62H8Pi5 — Sophia Hall (@Phia9918) May 14, 2019

Did Hannah really just send home Matt McDonald, the farmer with two deaf parents and a heart of gold?! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/xwhmUj8wZr — Sarah Kissane (@sar_kissane) May 14, 2019

When Chasen forgot his pilot uniform at home…

when chasen realizes he should’ve worn his pilot uniform #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/Yll8FRDUdi — Erin Cheifetz (@ECheifetz) May 14, 2019

Chasen, the other pilot, watching Peter the Pilot stay in the mansion. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/nX9GGAKC6I — Amanda Orr (@amandakokesh) May 14, 2019

And everyone was very here for Hannah’s #real moments.

You don’t get to tell me what I get to do. And my husband won’t tell me what to do either. – Hannah G #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/48TGsUbUYo — Gabrielle Kennedy (@gabrieekay) May 14, 2019

Hannah fiercely declaring "I have had sex and Jesus still loves me" is going to be the fence-jumping moment of the season. #TheBachelorette — Emily Rosenberg 🥪 (@ilyEmbergRosen) May 14, 2019

But John Paul Jones received a major “no” from Bachelor Nation!

Did Hannah REALLY just pick John Paul Jones over Matt McDonald ?! A tractor riding icon?!?! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/qtmlDoxJpd — Nicollette △⃒⃘ ⚯͛ (@nicoleonyiaa) May 14, 2019

SHE REALLY WENT AND PICKED John Paul Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt over Old MacDonald!!! #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/zA40Bp4QEV — gdon (@gld1313) May 14, 2019

All we can say is, #JusticeForMattDonald!