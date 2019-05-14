‘The Bachelorette’: All The Best Memes On The Internet From Last Night

“The Bachelorette” is back, which means memes on memes flooding our feeds!

On Monday night, things kicked off at the Bachelor mansion for Hannah “Beast,” and she met all the men that will be competing for her heart.

We met pilots, farmers, and even box salesmen – and the Internet got creative with the after-show content.

For your viewing pleasure, check out some of the best memes of the night!

Pretty much sums up the whole evening.

People were seriously crushing on farmer, Matt Donald!

When Chasen forgot his pilot uniform at home…

And everyone was very here for Hannah’s #real moments.

But John Paul Jones received a major “no” from Bachelor Nation!

All we can say is, #JusticeForMattDonald!

