‘The Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston Gets Engaged To Blake Moynes On Season Finale

Katie Thurston has given her final rose!

On the season finale of “The Bachelorette,” Blake Moynes popped the question to Katie after a wild season and now the two are officially engaged!

“With you, I just — I just honestly knew, and I know how great of a wife you’re gonna be, mother you’re gonna be. But I know there’s things that scare you, and I know that you, in the past, have talked about how you’ve had to compromise the way that you are to make relationships work, and I don’t want you to do that. But… I can’t give you what you came here for. ‘Cause you deserve a lot more than that. You deserve the world, and I’m excited to support you and be there for you every day moving forward. So that being said… Katie Lane Thurston… Will you marry me?” Blake said while down on one knee on the season finale.

Katie was quick to answer yes, with co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe then rushing out to congratulate the happy couple.

Earlier on Monday night’s episode, Bachelor Nation was shocked when Katie, who previously said she was going to wait until the end of the season to tell anyone she loved them, told Blake she loved him.

The choice to say that caused another surprising plot twist, when Katie sent home contestant Justin Glaze instead of having him meet her family or go to Fantasy Suites together.

While Katie’s “Bachelorette” journey has come to an end, fans will get to see more couples looking for love next week on the new season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“Bachelor in Paradise” returns on Monday, Aug. 16 at 8/7c on ABC.

— Stephanie Swaim