‘The Bachelorette’s’ Becca Kufrin Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Garrett Yrigoyen

She did the damn thing!

“The Bachelorette” alum took to Instagram to celebrate her one-year anniversary with her love Garrett Yrigoyen.

“From the pool to the pier, so much has happened in 1 year. @gy_yrigoyen, we have spent 365 days around the sun, and I can’t wait for thousands more to come,” she wrote.

“Who would have thought that one soccer ball-smelling mini van and a single impression rose would change our lifetimes?” she added.

“You had my heart since the very beginning, and I love and value you so much. Thank you for this past year, thank you for simply being you. Now let’s get a puppy for that mini van already!” she added.

Garrett reacted in the comment section, and the way he did was so sweet.

“I just saw this and thought damn some lucky guy has got the same pull over as me,” he wrote. “Love you. Cheers to one year ago and the many memories we have made together.”

Garrett also celebrated the happy occasion on the gram.

“One year ago when I learned what the first impression rose was,” he wrote next to a photo of Becca pinning the rose on his jacket.

Seems like this couple was made for each other!

— Stephanie Swaim