‘The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin Is Engaged To Thomas Jacobs

No more roses for Becca Kufrin! The former “The Bachelorette” star is engaged to boyfriend Thomas Jacobs and she announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Sunday.

In a series of loved up snaps, Becca, told fans that she popped the question and her main squeeze said “YES!”

“In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES,” the 32-year-old reality star captioned the post. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back ♥️”

In the snaps, Thomas can be seen wearing a silver band and sharing a glass of champagne with Becca. He also shared the happy news with his Insta fans, writing, “The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move. You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops #Fiance.”

This is Becca’s third engagement. She was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. after his season of “The Bachelor.” She then was engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen after her season of “The Bachelorette.” They split in September 2020 after moving in together at the start to the pandemic and amid controversial comments made by Yrigoyen in regard to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jacob’s Bachelor Nation journey started during Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. He and Becca later met during “Bachelor In Paradise” season 7. The duo broke up during the finale in October 2021, but later rekindled their romance off-screen. Their engagement comes after less than a year of dating.