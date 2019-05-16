‘The Bachelorette’s’ Hannah B. Says Kelly Ripa Is Welcome To Her Own Opinion Amid ‘Bachelor’ Backlash (EXCLUSIVE)

Hannah Brown is one classy lady.

“The Bachelorette” star, who was recently a guest on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” chatted with Access on Thursday and reacted to Kelly Ripa’s harsh criticism of the “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” franchises.

She started off by sharing how it was appearing on the show.

“I was really excited! I’ve always said as a young girl I thought, ‘Oh, maybe I wanna be a TV host,’ and I would wanna be a mixture of Ellen (DeGeneres) and Kelly,” Hannah dished to Access. “So I was really excited to meet Kelly and have the opportunity to be on her show, so I wasn’t nervous at all going into it, because I’m excited to share about my experience and my journey.”

Hannah also said she doesn’t feel like the TV host put her on the spot during her appearance on the show.

“I don’t feel like she put me on the spot, I think we have different opinions on the show,” she stated. “She’s entitled to have her opinion, but I’m the one that’s been in this process and this journey and had the ups and downs, and if I can say that it empowered me then I believe it empowers a lot of people on this show.”

Hannah B.’s comments come after Kelly vocally criticized the reality franchise during her own show on Tuesday, saying the ABC franchise “disgusts” her.

“I thought I was disgusted because I couldn’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion,” she said. “You know how I feel ladies: We are too special to be arguing over a guy.”

The show’s Executive Producer Mike Fleiss clapped back at Kelly, tweeting, “Easy, @KellyRipa … #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!”

The show’s host Chris Harrison also wasn’t amused and tweeted, “Look out #BachelorNation @kellyripa is coming after you and your ‘disgusting’ Monday night habit.”

Last season’s “Bachelor” Colton Underwood also reacted to Kelly’s commentary, writing, “How mad is Kelly Ripa going to be when The Bachelor wins an Emmy this year?”

In the words of Hannah B., Kelly is totally entitled to her own opinion!

— Stephanie Swaim