‘The Bachelorette’s’ Michelle Young And Nayte Olukoya Break Up After 6 Month Engagement

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya have ended their six-month engagement.

The 29-year-old elementary school teacher announced the split on her Instagram Story on Friday, June 17.

“I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us,” she wrote in part.

The former reality star then shared a sweet message for her former flame.

“To you, Nayte, you quickly became my best friend and the love I have for you is incredibly strong. I will never stop wanting to see you succeed,” she wrote.

Michelle gave Nayte the finale rose on the season finale of “The Bachelorette” in December, where they got engaged. She previously appeared on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” as well.

She ended her message by writing that she will need time to heal.

‘The Bachelorette’ Stars: Then & Now View Gallery

“I will always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support, and growth both Nayte and this experience have brought me. At the same time, I’m deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak,” she wrote.

Nayte echoed her sentiment in his statement on his Instagram Story admitting that when they started this journey they were looking for soulmates but realized their love was not meant to be.

“When we both started this journey, we were looking for our Soulmates. Our forever. Our best friends,” he recalled. “However, as we grow and learn, we also realize that sometimes somebody that you hold dear to your heart isn’t somebody that you’re meant to spend the rest of your life with.”

He continued his heartfelt post by explaining how hard the split has been.

“Hearts are heavy, emotions are high, and we are dealing with this the best way we can… We genuinely fell in love, and we genuinely became each other’s best friends. Michelle and I will always cheer each other on, but moving forward, we will be cheering from a distance.”

-Emely Navarro