The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron Misses Court Date After Going on Dates with Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron has been out and about with model Gigi Hadid but was M.I.A. on Tuesday morning at the Palm Beach County courthouse.

“The Bachelorette” reality star missed his scheduled court appearance in Palm Beach, Florida to resolve a careless driving citation he was issued back in May. His no-show came less than 24 hours after he was spotted bowling in New York City with rumored love interest, Gigi.

The court upheld his $166 careless driving ticket, and on top of that, he must also pay a $60 fine, $106 in court fees, and complete an eight-hour driving school course, all by November 4.

On May 21 at 7:22 am, Tyler was involved in a three-car crash in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, when his 2005 Ford Excursion SUV rear-ended a stalled 2014 Ford King Ranch pickup, which in turn collided with another vehicle, according to the incident report, obtained by Access Hollywood. While the accident totalled an estimated $19,000 in damages for all three vehicles, only Tyler sustained any sort of injury – “a bump on his forehead,” listed in the official documents.

At the scene, Tyler was deemed at fault and allotted a $166 careless driving ticket, which he failed to pay within the 30 day window. As a result, his license was suspended on June 20th.

On July 16, Tyler got his act together and pleaded not guilty to the offense, paying a $23 late fee and getting his license reinstated along with being granted an official trial date of Tuesday, August 6.

But not for long! Tyler was nowhere to be seen at Tuesday’s court appearance, but court records indicate his lawyer, Carman J. Leon, was present and entered a plea of no contest on his client’s behalf. Nonetheless, the court sustained the $166 citation and additionally stipulated a $60 fine, $106 in court fees, and a driving school course requirement.

It seems “The Bachelorette” fan favorite has been a little preoccupied. Tyler has been busy traveling from coast to coast, first with Hannah Brown and then with Gigi Hadid.

The runner-up was photographed outside of Hannah’s Los Angeles apartment on the morning of August 2, following her invitation for drinks on “After the Final Rose” TV special.

Two days later, a picture went viral of Tyler at Soho House in Brooklyn alongside Gigi, who previously followed him on Instagram. The duo apparently went on a second date Monday night at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City.

Speculated photo of Tyler Cameron with Gigi Hadid vs. IG story of Tyler posted by his friend Matt = SAME OUTFIT. 😳#TheBachelorette #TylerC #GigiHadid pic.twitter.com/nj8bJfAt9u — Gillian (@bygillianclaire) August 5, 2019

Who knows where we will see Tyler next…one thing we do know, he is living his best ‘single’ life.

— by Marielle Williams