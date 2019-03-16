‘The Bachelorette’s’ Wells Adams Leaves Racy Comment On Photo Of Colton Underwood & Cassie

Wells Adams is apparently a fan of Colton and Cassie!

“The Bachelorette” alum took to Instagram to sound off in the comment section of a recent photo of “The Bachelor’s” Colton Underwood and his lady Cassie.

“From virgin to mile high club. Giggity,” Wells joked.

In the snap, the couple is seen laying down in an airplane, Colton has his arms wrapped around her.

“Let’s go home and be normal,” he wrote.

A bunch of other members of #BachelorNation chimed in as well.

“Ur gonna break IG again… stop it,” Tanner Tolbert wrote.

“K this is too cute,” Ashley Iaconetti added.

“This is adorable,” Ali Fedotowsky chimed in.

“Well this is just precious,” JoJo Fletcher added.

Colton and Cassie spoke with Access after their story unfolded on the season finale of the hit ABC show, and he revealed he had no doubts that he would try to make things with Cassie work after jumping the fence.

“At that point, my love for Cassie was greater than making any type of TV show. You know, I didn’t want to leave ‘The Bachelor’ without, you know, talking to her again,” he said.

“And I knew in order to you know, sort of, ask for her back, ask for another chance, I couldn’t just ask I had to change something, and the way to do that was to make sure it was just us two,” he added.

Hey, sometimes when you know, you know!

— Stephanie Swaim