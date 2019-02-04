‘The Bachelor’s’ Bekah Martinez Welcomes First Child: See The Sweet Newborn Pics!

Congrats to Bekah Martinez! The “Bachelor” alum has welcomed her first child.

The reality star’s boyfriend Grayston Leonard shared the happy news on Monday with a pair of sweet Instagram snaps. The couple’s newborn adorably covered her face with gray mittens in both shots, including one breastfeeding photo.

WATCH: ‘The Bachelor’s’ Bekah M. Had An ‘Obnoxiously Easy’ Pregnancy And Is Due Any Day!

“#nopicturesplease,” Grayston joked in his caption.

While Bekah and her beau are keeping other details off social media for now, People reports that their new addition is a girl who arrived Saturday morning and weighed in at 7 lbs., 4 oz.

Bekah announced her pregnancy in September, months after vying for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on Season 22 of “The Bachelor.” The brunette was candid about being in “disbelief” over the news, telling PureWow that she and Grayston bought two additional pregnancy tests just to be sure.

“They, of course, were both positive,” she said at the time.

Bekah has kept her journey toward motherhood well-documented for followers, sharing frequent photos of her growing belly. Just last week, she revealed it was her official due date and reflected on the love and support she’d gotten from fans along the way.

‘The Bachelor’: Bekah M. & Dean Unglert’s X-Rated Debate On Colton’s Virginity: ‘What Has He Done?’

“There is so much from these past 9 months to be grateful for,” she wrote.

It seems the 23-year-old’s parental instincts have already kicked in. Days before giving birth, Bekah confessed on Instagram that she was “dying” to learn the baby’s sex but had a hunch it was a girl.

— Erin Biglow