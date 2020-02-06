‘The Bachelor’s’ Bizarre Bikini Photoshop Fail Inspires Cheeky Tweets From Fans

It was a bikini bust on “The Bachelor.”

Fans of ABC’s dating reality series were inspired to fire off their cheekiest tweets following the show’s bizarre Photoshop fail in an episode that aired on Monday, Feb. 3.

Viewers couldn’t help but notice the odd editing choice when Peter Weber’s contestants suited up in colorful bikinis for a Cosmopolitan magazine photo shoot during a group date in Costa Rica.

While the ladies attempted to catch the 28-year-old pilot’s eye in their skimpy swimwear, the network attempted to prevent too much of an eyeful for television by altering the women’s bikini bottoms to cover more of their backsides.

The botched editing job was obvious in multiple scenes during the waterfall shoot, including contestant Victoria Fuller’s photo session with Peter. The custom censoring also extended to his one-on-one date with Kelley Flanagan. ABC has yet to comment on the frenzy, but fans certainly flocked to Twitter to discuss the painted-on and overdrawn bikini bottoms!

