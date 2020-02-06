‘The Bachelor’s’ Bizarre Bikini Photoshop Fail Inspires Cheeky Tweets From Fans

It was a bikini bust on “The Bachelor.”

Fans of ABC’s dating reality series were inspired to fire off their cheekiest tweets following the show’s bizarre Photoshop fail in an episode that aired on Monday, Feb. 3.

Viewers couldn’t help but notice the odd editing choice when Peter Weber’s contestants suited up in colorful bikinis for a Cosmopolitan magazine photo shoot during a group date in Costa Rica.

While the ladies attempted to catch the 28-year-old pilot’s eye in their skimpy swimwear, the network attempted to prevent too much of an eyeful for television by altering the women’s bikini bottoms to cover more of their backsides.

The botched editing job was obvious in multiple scenes during the waterfall shoot, including contestant Victoria Fuller’s photo session with Peter. The custom censoring also extended to his one-on-one date with Kelley Flanagan. ABC has yet to comment on the frenzy, but fans certainly flocked to Twitter to discuss the painted-on and overdrawn bikini bottoms!

Live look at #TheBachelor producers painting on Victoria F’a bikini pic.twitter.com/hvKGJsc1HG — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 4, 2020

What is going on with this Microsoft Paint editing on these bikini bottoms? 😂 #TheBachelor — Bonnie Carter (@LegallyBon) February 4, 2020

The way #TheBachelor is blurring this bikinis should be a crime pic.twitter.com/Uz5kzf6rvl — Ricky “El Heat” Smith (@RickyElHeat) February 4, 2020

lol did the editors use MS paint to add more of a bikini bottom to Victoria F’s butt? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/jYOHFZB8u3 — Fiona (@fionasimone) February 4, 2020

Was i the only one who noticed that they painted thicker bikini bottoms on the girls? I’m ROLLING 🤣 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OQMw23UMqQ — Em (@EmilyMomentx) February 4, 2020

the best part of #TheBachelor is when the girls wear bikinis and if too much cheek is showing and the producers just try and draw more to the bottoms to show less ass. Quality editing — D(ei)r. Dre (@deirdretiernan1) February 6, 2020

Cracks me up how it’s ok to show the bachelor make out with multiple women in one night, but better photoshop full bikini bottoms on their butts. 😂 #TheBachelor — a_decanter (@love_gray16) February 4, 2020

Okay am I crazy or did anyone else notice how they kept adding color block to the girls when their bikinis got a little revealing? 😂😂#thebachelor — Livvvv (@MarchiOlivia) February 4, 2020

It’s so funny that ABC blacks out the girls butts in bathing suits on the Bachelor but shows people basically having sex with their clothes on 😂 #TheBachelorABC — Chelsea Hoffman (@chelseachatt) February 4, 2020

