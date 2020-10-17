‘The Bachelor’s’ Courtney Robertson Marries Humberto Preciado

“The Bachelor’s” Courtney Robertson is a married woman!

The 37-year-old former reality star tied the knot with her fiancé Humberto Preciado on Friday in an intimate ceremony in Sedona, Arizona, PEOPLE confirmed. Courtney shared a sweet photo ahead of the celebration on her Instagram, writing, “Heading into our wedding weekend feeling as relaxed as can be 🥰 Huge thanks to my maid of honor @rachlmolina & incredible Aunt @jejubrma for the pamper day ♥️

“When I met Humberto, it was a no-brainer,” Courtney told People. “I know this is meant to be.”

According to people, the duo opted for an outdoor ceremony for immediate family only in attendance, which took place four months after the birth of their first child, son Joaquin Ramon.

While the couple originally had much bigger wedding plans in mind, the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold.

Planning a wedding while expecting a baby was definitely stressful,” Courtney told People. “But we initially had a much bigger wedding and because of COVID-19, we scaled it way back. It feels really good to just have our nearest and dearest with us to celebrate. Sweet and simple!”

Courtney was famous for joining former Bachelor Ben Flajnik’s season of the hit ABC dating show and winning his final rose. Courtney and Ben were engaged but they split in 2012. Courtney made waves early in the season for capturing Ben’s attention and taking “too much of Ben’s time.”

Following their reality romance split – Courtney moved back to her home state of Arizona. She met Humberto, an attorney, last year when he liked some of her photos on Instagram and she direct messaged him on the app.

The pair announced in December 2019 that they were engaged and starting a family.

“Before I met Humberto I was about to lose hope,” Courtney shared. “I was giving up on dating. But I’m so glad I waited. Humberto feels like home to me. And I know I finally met the right one.”

