The Best ‘Shallow’ Covers From Kelly Clarkson To Nick Jonas To Derek Hough!

Obviously everyone is obsessed with the award-winning ballad “Shallow” from a “A Star Is Born” – and these celebs were really channeling their inner Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga with these epic covers!

Kelly Clarkson tried her hand at the popular track and absolutely killed it with her soulful rendition (not to mention she made those high notes look effortless)!

Priyanka Chopra captured a video of her new hubby Nick Jonas singing a beautiful acoustic version of the song that could seriously melt hearts…

Like a true romantic, Derek Hough serenaded his girlfriend Hayley Erbert with the Oscar-nominated song and we were *very* shook by his incredible voice!

“Glee” co-stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss treated us to a “Shallow” duet that would even impress Bradley and Gaga!

And Alicia Keys and James Corden made us laugh with a hilarious parody of the song ahead of her hosting this year’s Grammy Awards!

Which is your favorite?

