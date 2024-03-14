The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

If you’ve been to a concert or music festival in the last five years, then you know that many spaces now require you to bring a clear bag or clear purse for your extras. Think car keys, your wallet, makeup, or any other essentials you can’t fit in your pocket.

The shopping experts at Access Hollywood have found clear, stadium-approved bags that you can bring into your spring and summer concerts and sports events.

We found stylish, clear, plastic bags that are permitted in an NFL stadium, baseball stadium, and many other sports or concert arenas. Of course, you should always check with your concert venue for their approved bag policy.

The best stadium-approved bags for spring and summer concerts

Our stadium-approved clear bag picks range in style and size. We’ve found backpack options and a few crossbody bag styles. These bags all feature adjustable straps, and are designed with clear plastic to be security friendly, and some even include a pocket or two for things like tickets and cash.

Shop our clear stadium bags below.

