What To Wear To Coachella: Cowboy Boots, Fringe, Body Chains & More

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Coachella weekend is sooner than you think! Are you festival fashion ready? If you haven’t been planning all of your Coachella outfits since the music festival ended last year, we’re here to influence you.

Coachella is the Paris Fashion Week of the Coachella Valley. Sure, you’re there to see your favorite bands and have fun with your friends, but you’re also there to take a billion photos of your best festival fits.

Gone are the days of the boho chic look and the flower crown. Coachella style is now all about urban cowgirl vibes. This is the year to rock a fringe, a body chain, denim shorts, and your best cowboy boots.

We’ve rounded up everything you’ll need to dress like a Coachella fashion icon, including tons of pieces from Nasty Gal, such as must-see mesh dress, western boot wear, and a cowboy hat for each day of the festival.

What are you waiting for? We’ve found all your Coachella outfits below.

