Looks like Kat, Sutton and Jane are returning to Scarlet Magazine for a third season of “The Bold Type!”

Meghan Fahy, who plays quirky fashionista Sutton, made the announcement on her Instagram on Tuesday (along with her on-screen besties Aisha Dee and Katie Stevens) – and the premiere date is only two months away!

“We BACK with more side eye and gentle smiles than ever before!!! @theboldtypetv (The Bold Type) season 3 premieres April 9th on Freeform,” Meghan captioned the official season 3 poster.

So, here’s what we know so far:

Betty Who is making a guest appearance.

In a (teeny-tiny) sneak peek of Season 3, we see the trio of gal pals inching their way into a Betty Who performance. However, all we can really draw from it is that Kat looks like she needs some cheering up (maybe over Adena drama?)! Luckily her besties always have the perfect remedy for heartbreak!

There will be some new faces!

According to Deadline, Peter Vack and Alexis Floyd are joining the cast of “The Bold Type” to stir things up! Peter will play Patrick Duchand, a headstrong, brilliant new employee at Scarlet, and Alexis is a witty city council campaign manager named Tia Clayton.

Jane is still in quite the love triangle.

Season 3 is all about choices for tiny Jane! Pinstripe finally admitted his feelings for her, while doctor Ben proved his commitment by creating a plan to deal with her fertility crisis. Will she be Team Pinstripe or Team Ben? Katie Stevens confirms that Jane will make up her mind come April!

The new season will continue to address important issues.

“The Bold Type” is known for tackling tough topics like sexual assault, reproductive rights, racial profiling, etc. The new season will continue in this effort to push boundaries and vocalize these difficult conversations through the dynamic characters – can we get a “hell yeah?!”

Season 3 of “The Bold Type” is coming April 9th to Freeform.

