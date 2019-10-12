The Bold Type’s’ Katie Stevens Marries Paul DiGiovanni In Star-Studded Nashville Wedding

Katie Stevens is a married woman!

“The Bold Type” star tied the knot with longtime love Paul DiGiovanni in front of 250 guests near Nashville on Oct. 12, People confirms.

According to the mag, Katie and her musician groom said “I do” in “an emotional ceremony” attended by a slew of famous friends. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, Chloe Bennet, Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers, and, of course, “The Bold Type” cast are all said to have been on hand to support the newlyweds.

Castmate Meghann Fahy and singer Betty Who reportedly “sung” Katie down the aisle, where she stunned in a Flora gown with sheer long sleeves and jewelry by L’Dezen.

Katie’s squad began cheering on her bridal journey long before she and Paul exchanged vows.

In April, the 26-year-old told Access Hollywood that Sarah is one of her “best friends” in Los Angeles and the “Modern Family” star had made sure she was at her best to celebrate Katie on another special occasion.

“She was so cute. She had a crawfish boil [the day before] but she was like, ‘I’m not drinking because I have a bridal shower tomorrow that I want to be present for,'” Katie laughed. “She was just so sweet.”

When it came to the big day, Katie pulled off an especially personal gesture for her now-husband. She revealed to People that a piece of Paul’s late mother’s wedding dress was sewn into his jacket so he could “feel like she was with us.”

The couple met nearly six years ago and have been going strong ever since. On Valentine’s Day 2018, Katie confirmed their engagement with an Instagram photo that showed off both her megawatt smile and sparkler.

Congrats to the happy new Mr. and Mrs.!

