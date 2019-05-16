The Cast Of ‘Southern Charm’ Reacts To The Thomas Ravenel Charges In The Season 6 Premiere

WATCH: ‘Southern Charm’ Alum Thomas Ravenel Is Arrested On Suspicion Of Assault & Battery



During the Season 6 premiere of “Southern Charm,” the topic on everyone’s minds was Thomas Ravenel.

In May of 2018, a South Carolina woman came forward with allegations of assault and battery against the reality star.

Thomas was later arrested in September on charges of assault and battery in the second-degree, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department.

Thomas, a former state treasurer, was also terminated from the hit series by Bravo on the day of his arrest.

In the opening scene of Season 6, Kathryn tells Danni over the phone that she just had a run in with Thomas.

“I just left the doctor with Thomas and Saint, which was awkward,” she said. “It was really, really weird. I think he is in denial or something.”

Kathryn and Thomas share two children together.

We then cut to Austin on the phone with Shep.

“Now I’m reading where, like, he could be convicted for up to three years,” Austin says as he scrolls through news articles.

The game of telephone continues as Kathryn tells Craig she “hasn’t begun to really comprehend everything that has happened.”

While Naomie and Chelsea continued to gossip about the situation, Cameron says she is keeping her opinions to herself.

“I’m not saying anything negative about Thomas because I don’t want to be sued,” she said.

The month prior to his arrest, Thomas said he did not wish to return on Season 6 of “Southern Charm.”

“I’m not doing the show anymore,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “They took advantage of me. ”

“Southern Charm” Season 6 returns with Kathryn, Cameron, Craig, Shep, Austin, Chelsea, Naomi, and Eliza on Wednesday May 15 on Bravo.