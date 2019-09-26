The Emotional Story Behind A Little Girl Bursting Into Tears When Meghan Markle Kissed Her Hand

Harry and Meghan are touching the lives of everyone they meet on their royal tour.
Hearts melted around the world when Duchess Meghan bent down to console and kiss the hand of eight-year-old Amara Nenguke on Wednesday in Cape Town, South Africa.
“I’ve never met such an amazing person,” Amara, who was in tears when she saw Duchess Meghan, told reporters. “She asked me how old I am, I answered, and she asked me what I wanted to do one day, and she asked me my name. I said, ‘I want to be a pediatrician’,” to which Meghan responded, “You can be anything you want.”
Meghan spent the afternoon showing support for Mothers2mothers, an African non-profit organization which is working towards a healthy, HIV-free Africa by employing afflicted women as health workers in eight African nations.
The new mom spoke with the local women and their children, while also donating some of baby Archie’s outgrown clothes to the community. “My friends and I just brought some little things. It’s so important to be able to share from our families to yours,” she said in a video posted on the Duke and Duchess’ Instagram.
One mother shared her story with Meghan, admitting, “I wanted to shut down.” Limpho Nteko, a Mothers2mothers spokeswoman and regional manager, was just 19 years old when she became pregnant. Limpho lost her baby girl only three weeks after being born. Her HIV diagnosis led her down a dark, suicidal path until she became pregnant again and met a “mentor mother” who changed her mind.
“They made me believe again. Being HIV positive is not a death sentence,” explained Limpho, who now has two children that are both healthy and HIV-free.
The Sussex Royal Tour has been full of magical moments, especially when baby Archie, who is just shy of five-months-old, made his big debut with mom and dad while meeting former Archbishop Desmond Tutu on his first official royal tour.
Some more behind the scenes moments of The Duke and 200 children planting trees in Chobe National Park! • The Duke of Sussex has kicked off the next leg of #RoyalTourAfrica by planting trees in Chobe National Park with children from local primary schools. The Duke planted a baobab, which are severely under threat across Africa, which will live for 1000 years! Each child grew their sapling from seed in recycled milk tins from the elephant orphanage, using fertilised soil from the orphans’ dung! The park is home to a huge elephant population – more than 17,000 – along with some of the world’s most diverse and vibrant eco-systems. The people, wildlife and whole area rely on the Chobe River to survive, but many species and indigenous trees are sadly now extinct. There is critical need to secure the forest so wildlife have access to the river. The Duke was welcomed by his close friend Dr Mike Chase, Founder of Elephant Without Borders, who has dedicated his life to supporting Botswana’s people and Elephants. ‘If you look after nature, it will look after you’ – The Duke of Sussex The Duke will shortly continue the tour with stops in Angola 🇦🇴 and Malawi 🇲🇼 focussing on community, HIV/AIDS and environment. #RoyalVisitBotswana Video©️ @SussexRoyal
Africa is a place as special to Harry as it was for his mother, Princess Diana. The Sussex family embarked on this tour of Africa to continue Diana’s legacy and impact. While Meghan has made her first solo appearance of the trip meeting with meeting with a group of female entrepreneurs at a tech hub and then mothers2mothers, Prince Harry is on his own in Botswana, a place he feels deeply connected to because of his mother.
Harry will be traveling to Angola next where he will walk down the same street as his mother once did.
