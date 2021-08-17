‘The Flash’ Star Grant Gustin & Wife LA Thoma Welcome Their First Child Together

Grant Gustin and LA Thoma are officially parents!

LA revealed the news that she and “The Flash” star recently welcomed their first child together in a post on Instagram, also revealing their little girl’s precious name.

“Juniper Grace Louis is here and mama and papa are absolutely obsessed,” the caption reads. “We will be very busy kissing and sniffing every inch of her until she is old enough to tell us it’s weird.”

Grant revealed the news that they were going to have a baby back in February, sharing a cute photo on Instagram with his wife, their three dogs and a sonogram photo.

“Unbelievably excited As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too,” he wrote.

LA has been detailing her pregnancy journey on social media, giving multiple updates on how she’s been doing.

In a post from Feb. 17, she shared that she was suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which is type of severe nausea, according to AmericanPregnancy.org as well as talking about fertility.

“We had a hard time getting pregnant, it took us a long time… It’s a really long, emotional journey,” LA said. “Obviously when we found out (I was pregnant) we were shocked, but really, really excited. That excitement lasted about a week because a week after we found out… I go so incredibly sick. I started throwing up, violently throwing up all day, every day.”

She revealed she was then put on medication to combat the Hyperemesis Gravidarum, but it only helped a little bit, and she suffered for around two and a half months, saying it was “the hardest thing” she’s gone through.

“It’s just so debilitating,” she shared.

Despite the difficult situation, LA shared that her husband Grant was there for her the whole time saying she couldn’t have gotten through it without him. LA ended the post saying she ended up feeling better going into her second trimester.

“Moving forward, I’ve been feeling ok,” she said.

The couple got married in December 2018.

