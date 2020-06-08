‘The Flash’s’ Hartley Sawyer Fired Over Past Racist, Misogynistic Tweets & Grant Gustin Reacts

“The Flash” viewers won’t be seeing Hartley Sawyer on the superhero hit anymore.

Sawyer was fired from the CW series amid backlash over past racist and misogynistic tweets, Access Hollywood has learned. In a statement issued on Monday, the network, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions and showrunner Eric Wallace confirmed Sawyer’s exit while pledging to uphold an inclusive workplace.

“Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for Season 7 of The Flash. In regards to Mr. Sawyer’s posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and polices, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce,” the statement read.

Wallace also spoke out in a separate tweet, writing in part that Sawyer’s posts in question “broke [his] heart” and left him “mad as hell.” In addition, Wallace shared his commitment to strive for “permanent change” and continue hiring people of color and all genders for the “Flash” production staff and writers’ room.

“The Flash” star Grant Gustin, who portrays the titular hero, reposted Wallace’s words on Instagram and praised the EP for stating his position “so eloquently and powerfully.” Though Gustin shared with fans that he didn’t “have much to add,” he wanted to express how “shocked, saddened and angry” he felt when seeing Sawyer’s tweets.

“Words matter,” Gustin wrote.

The controversy surrounding Sawyer ignited in recent weeks following the outcry over George Floyd’s death in police custody. “Flash” fans resurfaced the actor’s tweets, which date back to 2011 and include derogatory and violent remarks directed toward women and the black community.

On May 30, Sawyer published a public apology on Instagram, explaining that he is “incredibly sorry, ashamed and disappointed” in himself for his “ignorance back then,” adding that his previous posts are “not reflective” of who he is today or how he currently thinks.

“My words, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humor, were hurtful, and unacceptable. I am ashamed I was capable of these really horrible attempts to get attention at that time. I regret them deeply. This was not acceptable behavior. These were words I threw out at the time with no thought or recognition of the harm my words could do, and now have done today,” he wrote.

The 35-year-old appeared on “The Flash” for three seasons as Elongated Man and alter ego Ralph Dibny. He joined the show as a recurring cast member and was promoted to series regular in 2018.

