‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Star Tatyana Ali Welcomes Baby No. 2

Tatyana Ali is now a proud momma of two!

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum just welcomed another son to her family with husband Dr. Vaughn Rasberry.

Tatyana gave birth to Alejandro Vaughn on August 15, but the family decided to enjoy some quality time with their newborn before sharing the good news with everyone.

“Vaughn and I are gushing with joy over the birth of our newest family member, ” Tatyana gushed to Essence. “Our sleepless nights are deliriously fun.”

The actress also posted on Instagram, writing, “Our baby boy is here! We’re all in love over here …and exhausted lol!”

But this isn’t the couple’s first rodeo. Tatyna gave birth to their three-year-old son, Edward Aszard, just months after getting married in 2016.

Tatyana is best known for her character Ashley Banks on the 90’s hit show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and recently reunited with her fellow co-star Will Smith while showing her support at Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” premiere back in June. The pregnant mom-to-be was glowing in yellow while showcasing her baby bump and posing on the purple carpet alongside her son and husband.

On top of her pregnancy, Tatyana has also kept busy this year starring in films “The Deadly Match,” “The Christmas Hotel” and “The Reason,” which is expected to hit theaters January 2020.

— by Marielle Williams