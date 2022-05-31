‘The Hunger Games’ Star Alexander Ludwig & Wife Lauren Reveal They’ve Suffered A Pregnancy Loss

Alexander Ludwig’s wife Lauren is sharing about experiencing pregnancy loss.

“The Hunger Games” star’s wife took to Instagram recently, and revealed he heartbreaking news that she and her husband had sadly lost their child.

“I have gone back and forth on whether or not to post anything about this but decided we all need to start talking about the truth more. Last week @alexanderludwig and I had our 3rd miscarriage. I decided I wanted to share because I don’t think it’s a shameful thing to talk about. I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren’t something to be embarrassed about,” she wrote.

Lauren continued, revealing why she wanted to share about the sad situation.

“Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone. It’s so common and yet, I feel its not talked about nearly enough. If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it. This will forever be a part of our story. My hope by sharing this, if for no other reason, is for that one person reading this to know they are not alone,” the post concludes.

Alexander shared love for Lauren in the comments writing, “I’m so proud to call you my wife, you amaze me every day with your resilience strength and just love of life. We got this baby.”

The 30-year-old also shared the post on his Instagram writing, “This woman’s strength astounds me every time. I love you @laurendludwig and your resilience through this just is one more of the countless reasons I love you. all the bumps life throws our way, we got this and for anyone else, you’re not alone. It’s a hell of a lot more normal than I thought.”

