The Internet Is Losing It Over Lyanna Mormont After Episode 3 Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont in "Game of Thrones"

*WARNING: “Game Of Thrones” Season 8 Episode 3 spoilers ahead!

The North will always remember the heroic death of Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) at the Battle of Winterfell.

During one of the most highly anticipated battle’s in “Game Of Thrones” history, the young leader of house Mormont sacrificed herself to kill a giant white walker storming the castle.

In episode two of the eighth and final season, Lyanna insisted that she fight alongside her people as the inhibitors of Winterfell prepared for the ultimate battle for survival against the Night King and his army of the dead.

Given that she is only 13 years old and the future of their house, her cousin and loyal companion to Daenerys Targaryen, Jorah Mormont, suggested Lyanna hide in the crypts with the rest of the women and children.

As we all know – hiding isn’t really Lyanna’s style. The brave leader stood her ground up until she was forced to charge the giant and stab it in the eye with dragon glass before she was killed.

“GOT” fans had prepared for a lot of death this season, but Twitter is calling this one of “the most painful.”

We may never recover, but we will always have respect for this day one baddie.

