The Internet Is Raving Over Billy Porter’s Already-Iconic Met Gala Moment

Billy Porter’s Met Gala entrance was one for the books.

In a move that one-upped his scene-stealing fashion moment at the 2019 Oscars, the “Pose” star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a glittering catsuit with massive wings, a look designed by The Blonds.

To make his big Met debut even more fantastic, Billy was carried onto the pink carpet by six strapping men as he lounged atop a litter, looking utterly regal.

The actor stepped onto the carpet in custom Giuseppe Zanotti boots and elegantly spread his wings, immediately sending shockwaves across the internet.

“Hold on. Billy Porter just ended it all,” Jameela Jamil gushed on Twitter. “Everyone else go home. Immediately.”

“Billy Porter has been a blessing every day of his life and I am so grateful,” author Saeed Jones tweeted.

Ahead of the gala, the style icon told Vogue that his incredible pink carpet look was inspired by Diana Ross in “Mahogany,” Elizabeth Taylor in “Cleopatra” and Cher’s famous Bob Mackie looks.

See more of the internet’s excited reactions to Billy’s style moment below:

Billy Porter just asked Lady Gaga to hold his beer. https://t.co/Z62OWCVG78 — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) May 6, 2019

Everyone: What's the point of the Met without Rihanna? BILLY PORTER: THE POINT! pic.twitter.com/7sBr3aq2FQ — Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) May 6, 2019

BILLY PORTER IS STILL THAT GIRL WE KNEW SHE WAS #MetGala pic.twitter.com/OChTuSdNBw — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) May 6, 2019