The Internet Is Raving Over Billy Porter’s Already-Iconic Met Gala Moment

Billy Porter’s Met Gala entrance was one for the books.

In a move that one-upped his scene-stealing fashion moment at the 2019 Oscars, the “Pose” star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a glittering catsuit with massive wings, a look designed by The Blonds.

To make his big Met debut even more fantastic, Billy was carried onto the pink carpet by six strapping men as he lounged atop a litter, looking utterly regal.

Billy Porter is carried on the red carpet as he arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The actor stepped onto the carpet in custom Giuseppe Zanotti boots and elegantly spread his wings, immediately sending shockwaves across the internet.

“Hold on. Billy Porter just ended it all,” Jameela Jamil gushed on Twitter. “Everyone else go home. Immediately.”

“Billy Porter has been a blessing every day of his life and I am so grateful,” author Saeed Jones tweeted.

Billy Porter attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Ahead of the gala, the style icon told Vogue that his incredible pink carpet look was inspired by Diana Ross in “Mahogany,” Elizabeth Taylor in “Cleopatra” and Cher’s famous Bob Mackie looks.

See more of the internet’s excited reactions to Billy’s style moment below:

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.