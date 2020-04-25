The Jonas Brothers And Jimmy Fallon’s Workout To ‘Baby Shark’ Is The Workout We Didn’t Know We Needed

The Jonas Brothers brought all kinds of fun to their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. All quarantining with their own families, the brothers joined remotely from their private homes: Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas from L.A. and Kevin Jonas from New Jersey. From adorable interview crashers to new music updates, Jo Bro fans have a lot to be excited about. Perhaps the most entertaining bit was the workout warm-up to “Baby Shark,” led by Nick Jonas.

“It’s really effective if you need a good workout tip, to get the heart rate up, to get a good pump going before your workout,” Nick explained. Fallon accepted the challenge and he and the band all demoed the workout, burpees and all!

The workout wasn’t the only highlight of the interview. Nick Jonas also confirmed that the band has finished a follow-up album to their 2019 release, Happiness Begins. “We did finish it, but obviously the world changed quite a bit,” Nick said. The band was originally scheduled to perform an 8-date Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM Hotel this past month, but had to postpone in response to COVID-19.

While there was no talk of when to expect their sixth studio album, the band did released a surprise concert special on Amazon this week for their fans stuck at home during the global pandemic.

“We kind of rallied together in our various locations, thought about what we could do, something special for our fans,” Nick explained. The special, Happiness Continues, follows the band as they began creating their lengthy Happiness Begins tour. Joe chimed in to say it also shows “…what it’s like sharing the stage again, together–a lot of the behind-the-scenes stuff that we’ve only been able to tell people but they actually see it in real time.”

The interview also had some adorable co-stars, as Kevin’s daughters Valentina and Alena adorably crashed dad’s work call. “This is life, right?” Kevin replied. Turns out, they wanted to bring dad his K’Nex roller coaster to show off–and also get some schoolwork assistance.

When asked who has the weirdest pre-show ritual, Kevin and Nick were quick to nominate Joe. “Yeah, I need a good slap in the face,” Joe admitted. His ritual also includes more standard routines like push-ups, jumping jacks and blasting some Queen music.