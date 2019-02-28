The Jonas Brothers Are Back And Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra And The Rest Of The Internet Is Freaking Out!

Raise your hand if you’re ready for a Jonas Brothers reunion!?

The Jonas Brothers are back together again and announced the super happy news on social media on Thursday with the news that they are dropping a brand new single titled “Sucker” at midnight. Yeah, you read that correctly — a reunion and a single all in one day!

Naturally, the internet (and the JoBros’ wives and girlfriends) couldn’t contain themselves.

Joe’s finance Sophie Turner shared an instagram post with the caption, “They’re back baby.”

Meanwhile Kevin’s wife Danielle seemed beyond excited with “It’s finally here!!!” Snooki even commented on her post, “Jesus take the wheel mawma! Lol”

Joe Jonas’ posts got tons of action from celebs making comments, including, Ryan Tedder, Dr. Phil an Ashley Graham.

Nick Jonas got a lot of love on his post from wife Priyanka Chopra who said she was “so proud!” And he also got lots of big ups comments from Jordin Sparks, Ryan Tedder, Winnie Harlow and more.

“Yesss baby! It’s time! So proud,” Priyanka wrote on the post.

Winnie gushed, “Okay I’m officially rewatching Camp Rock tonight.”

“OMG. You guys! I’m so happy for you,” Jordin Sparks commented.

And Jesse Tyler Ferguson may have been the most excited of all…