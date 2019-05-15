The Jonas Brothers Are Making An Appearance On The ‘All That’ Reboot

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Surprise Fans With Epic Meet-Up — See The Sweet Reactions!

Ready to feel nostalgic AF?

The Jonas Brothers took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the band will be making a special appearance during the premiere of the “All That” revival on Nickelodeon!

The music trio shared the news of the Nickelodeon crossover on the set of “Good Burger” from the ’90s sitcom.

“We’re the Jonas Brothers and we are so excited that we are going to be on the premiere episode of the all new ‘All That’ on Nickelodeon on June 15th,” Nick says.

Ready yet? Get set… we’re on the premiere of the all new #AllThat on June 15th! @nickelodeon 🍔🍔🍔 pic.twitter.com/KAkJ5TQ2zu — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 14, 2019

Then, the group is joined by Kel Mitchell, a member of the original cast of “All That.”

“See you on what?” Kel says as he enters the frame.

“‘All That,'” the Jonas Brothers respond.

“Oh ‘All That!’ Yeah! Only on Nick. Well, he’s Nick,” Kel jokes as he points to Nick Jonas.

The ’90s TV star also took to Twitter to make the announcement dressed head-to-toe as Ed from “Good Burger” – basically making our inner 12-year-old scream out loud.

“We’re on the set of ‘Good Burger’ and we just had an awesome time with the Jonas Brothers, super hilarious, great guys man. You gotta make sure you check out the show,” Kel said.

Now all we need is the return of the “Amanda Show” and the dancing lobsters.

