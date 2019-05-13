Nick Jonas Gushes Over Priyanka Chopra On Mother’s Day At Home With His Family

Nick Jonas couldn’t be more obsessed with his wife and it’s our favorite thing.

The “Sucker” hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet snap of Priyanka Chopra carrying his niece Valentina on her shoulders.

“These two make me smile endlessly,” he wrote.

The singer also shared pics of him and his mother posing with Priyanka in a sweet Mother’s Day tribute.

“Happy Mother’s Day mom. Don’t know how you has the patience to deal with us four crazy boys, but you did it and made it look easy. I am so grateful and honored to be your son. I love you so much,” he wrote.

Joe Jonas also shared a photo of his mom and his new wife Sophie Turner for Mother’s Day.

“My love & the best mom ever. Happy Mother’s Day,” he said.

And of course, Kevin melted out hearts with an adorable tribute post to the mother of his children, Danielle!

“You are the most amazing mother and best friend anyone can ask for. You always put yourself second to the needs of others and especially our family. You amaze me every day,” he wrote.

The Jonas Brothers are suckers for all the women and moms in their life and we are here for it.