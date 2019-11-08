The Jonas Brothers Dropped A New Christmas Song To Get You In The Holiday Mood

‘Tis the season for new holiday music! The Jonas Brothers dropped their new Christmas song, aptly titled “Like It’s Christmas,” this Friday and fans are already going crazy for the festive lyrics.

“You make every day feel like it’s Christmas / Never wanna stop / Feeling like the first thing on your wish list,” the singers croon on the festive tune.

Nick, Joe and Kevin teased the song on their band’s Instagram page earlier in the week. “Mariah Carey has given the world the green light,” the post read, likely referencing Mariah’s surprise Nov. 1 video for the 25th anniversary of her song “All I want For Christmas Is You.” The JoBros continue, “So the holiday season has begun!!! Our brand new original Christmas song #LikeItsChristmas is out on Friday people 🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼.”

While some fans were concerned that the Jonas Brothers may disband a second time after their “Happiness Begins” world tour, Nick Jonas firmly shut those rumors down.

“Once we reopened that door, there’s no closing it,” Nick told People of the Jonas Brothers’ reunion. “Now we have a system in place with each other to kind of understand that the ‘break up’ word is not in our vocabulary anymore.” The group originally disbanded in 2013, but came back in a major way earlier this year with their smash hit “Sucker.”

Still, it’s been over a decade since the group released a festive holiday track. Back in 2008, the Jonas Brothers sampled the classic “Joy To The World” on their track “Joyful Kings.” A year earlier, the group released “Girl Of My Dreams,” featured on “Disney Channel Holiday.”

It may only be November, but this song has us in this holiday spirit!