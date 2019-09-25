Diplo Wreaks Havoc On The Jonas Brothers’ Instagram With Savage Hack: ‘Who Gave You The Password?’

Are Diplo and the Jonas Brothers really feuding over an Instagram hack?

On Sept. 25, fans noticed something strange going on on Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas’ group Instagram account. The band suddenly began only following one page – Diplo’s. A series of head-scratching photos were also being posted – one of Diplo’s Calvin Klein ad, one of a JoBros lower-back tattoo and another of the Hanson brothers – with each caption urging fans to “follow @diplo.”

Diplo eventually revealed that he was the troll behind the takeover and posted a video of himself cackling on the guys’ Instagram Stories.

“The @JonasBrothers are dorks and I hacked their Instagram,” he wrote next to a shirtless photo of himself cradling three Grammy awards, adding the hashtag #DorkusBrothers.”

Joe and Nick did not seem happy about the DJ’s apparent prank and urged him to give them back the reins to their account in their own comment section.

“Seriously call me @diplo this isn’t funny,” Nick wrote.

“Bro you changed the password… @diplo,” Joe chimed in.

Joe continued to call out Diplo in his Instagram Stories.

“@diplo chill fam,” he simply wrote in one post.

In another, he screenshotted an apparent text chain between him and the artist in which he’d begged for the account to be returned.

“Dude. Honestly it was funny for like a minute but who gave you the password?” Joe wrote.

Diplo replied to Joe’s text chain on his personal account and made it clear he wasn’t backing down.

“I blocked you dweeb,” he wrote atop the post.

As the apparent feud went down, fans had mixed reactions. Many shared their alarm and amusement on Twitter, while others were convinced that it was all an elaborate ruse to promote an anticipated musical collaboration between them.

“I have some songs I’m doing with the Jonas Brothers and I’m friends with them,” Diplo first teased to Ryan Seacrest back in June.

“We have a song coming out later this summer me and them — I’ve been working on some weird stuff, I’ve been doing country music — so it’s kind of a country vibe with them,” he added.

According to E! News, their collab is dropping at midnight on Sept. 27, less than 48 hours after the hack first began.

If Diplo really did pull a fast one on the Jonases, it wouldn’t be the first time he did so; the record producer infamously broadcasted Joe and now-wife Sophie Turner’s Las Vegas nuptials on Instagram Live back in May.

“He did ruin it,” Joe admitted on “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp” shortly after. “I love Diplo but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old. He, like, posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog-face filters.”

Still, Joe suggested he and Sophie had no hard feelings.

“We just laughed,” he continued. “We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous. I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he’s like, ‘Gonna hit this wedding real quick.'”