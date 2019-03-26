The Jonas Brothers Give Kacey Musgraves A Shoutout & It’s The Best Thing Ever

The Jonas Brothers giving Kacey Musgraves a shoutout?! Oh, what a world!

The reunited boyband was all over Instagram on Monday sharing pics and videos from their yacht day in Miami with friends and family.

Joe Jonas shared a video of himself, Kevin and Nick doing a little two-step to Kacey Musgraves “Golden Hour” – and we guarantee it will but a smile on your face!

The boys lip-synced along as they smoked their cigars and sipped cocktails while watching the sunset.

“Miami,” Joe shouted. “It’s going to be alright everybody!”

Luckily, the country star slid into the comments section to show her appreciation for the shoutout.

“🙌🏼🌅🙌🏼,” Kacey put it simply.

Nick Jonas also posted a video of one of the many boat dance parties, this time featuring his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and future sister-in-law, Sophie Turner.

“Sucker vibes in Miami,” he captioned the video of the group jamming to the new hit single.

One thing is for sure — we will wait for a JoBros and Kacey Musgraves collab until the year 3000 if we have to.